Azerbaijan confirms 134 more COVID-19 recoveries

Society 18 October 2020 15:31 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan confirms 134 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 647 new COVID-19 cases, 134 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports on Oct. 18 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 44,964 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 40,037 of them have recovered, and 626 people have died. Currently, 4,301 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,089 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,228,024 tests have been conducted so far.

Azerbaijan confirms 134 more COVID-19 recoveries - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan confirms 134 more COVID-19 recoveries - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran's envoy reacts to IAEA chief's comments
Iran's envoy reacts to IAEA chief's comments
Iran's nuclear technology improves despite limitations
Iran's nuclear technology improves despite limitations
Lavrov: Russia hopes for some new measures to preserve JCPOA
Lavrov: Russia hopes for some new measures to preserve JCPOA
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijan confirms 134 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 15:31
Implementation of investment project WHITE SAILS in Adjara going smoothly Georgia 15:02
Another tactical UAV of Armenia destroyed Politics 14:53
Azerbaijani soldier captures positions of Armenian special forces (VIDEO) Politics 14:36
Armenian armed forces fire two shells at school in Azerbaijan’s Tartar Politics 14:22
Turkey's export of grain, legumes to France declines Turkey 14:19
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange increase Business 14:10
First Vice-President: May the independence of Azerbaijan be eternal! Politics 14:09
Volume of tea leaves purchased in Iran announced Business 14:07
Commander of Armenian Armed Forces neutralized Politics 14:04
Armenian armed forces shelling Azerbaijani Aghdam region Politics 13:57
Another Su-25 aircraft of Armenia shot down - Defense Ministry Politics 13:46
Kazakhstan to establish vaccines, serums manufacturing in co-op with Turkish company Business 13:31
Iran's IMIDRO reveals amount of funds needed to increase steel ingot production Business 13:25
Azerbaijan remains committed to humanitarian ceasefire, yet reserves right for counter measures - MFA Politics 13:24
Armenia, after shameful defeat on battlefield, attacking Azerbaijani civilians - retired Turkish general Politics 13:23
Arak Science and Technology Park in Markazi Province of Iran expanding Business 13:14
Azerbaijani troops capture military unit of Armenian Armed Forces (VIDEO) Politics 13:04
Armenia discloses number of servicemen killed by Azerbaijani army Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:59
Former Prime Minister of Romania sends letter to President Aliyev Politics 12:54
Armenia uses fighter aircraft to bomb positions of Azerbaijan's armed forces, says Azerbaijani top official Politics 12:47
Pakistani prime minister expresses support to Azerbaijan on Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:45
Industrial producers in Iran to suffer if foreign currency rate goes up - official Business 12:44
Sale of electricity at IRENEX would profit power producers, union head says Oil&Gas 12:43
Azerbaijan continues to hope that int’l community won't remain indifferent to Armenian terror Politics 12:43
Iran's Maroun Oil and Gas Production Company opens tender to buy centrifugal electropump Tenders 12:34
Head of Boxed Ward at Tbilisi Hospital calls on population to follow regulations Georgia 12:31
Coronavirus' latest: 45,736 Kyrgyzstanis recovered Kyrgyzstan 12:19
Iran's Alborz Province produces majority of country's health products Business 12:18
Iran rejects rumors on smuggling of medicine to Iraq Society 12:14
Azerbaijan doesn't need military support of any country - Pakistani Foreign Ministry Politics 11:36
Armenia violates ceasefire regime on state border with Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:25
Assistant to Azerbaijani president highlights missile attack on Ganja in interview to Al Jazeera (VIDEO) Politics 10:57
Armenian army attempts to attack directions of Agdare, Fuzuli, Hadrut and Jabrayil Politics 10:53
Iranian currency rates for October 18 Finance 10:35
Embassy of Ukraine in Azerbaijan strictly condemned shelling of Ganja Politics 10:26
Killing civilians and kids standard practice of Armenia's armed forces, says assistant to Azerbaijani president Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:21
Director of Georgian Infectious Hospital recommends to observe minimal regulations to evade strict restrictions Georgia 09:53
Erdogan announces additional 85 bcm of natural gas on Black Sea gas discovery site Turkey 09:53
Resident of Aghdam region injured as result of shelling by Armenian armed forces Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:43
Germany's COVID-19 cases soar by 5,587 to 361,974 Europe 09:30
Azerbaijani troops monitoring operational situation along entire front line - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 08:52
104 tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:15
5 injured in U.S. shopping center gas explosion US 07:39
Armenia does not respect new ceasefire - Azerbaijani MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 07:08
Mainland China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases vs 13 a day earlier Other News 06:15
France reports 32,427 new COVID-19 infections, hitting another one-day high Europe 05:29
British business groups sound alarm over no-deal Brexit Europe 04:51
Israel reports 874 new COVID-19 cases, 302,770 in total Israel 04:19
Iran says UN arms embargo lifted Politics 03:28
Turkey reports 1,723 new COVID-19 patients, 345,678 in total Turkey 02:51
Moscow's death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases rises by 52 Russia 02:14
Armenian side once again spread false information - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 01:31
2nd round of Iran-Ukraine plane crash talks to start on Mon. Politics 01:22
Two foreign ministers test positive for COVID-19 after EU meeting Europe 00:45
Azerbaijani, Russian MFAs hold phone conversation Politics 00:03
Azerbaijan marks 29th independence anniversary Politics 00:01
Azerbaijani, Turkish MFAs hold phone conversation Politics 17 October 23:33
Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on humanitarian truce starting Oct. 18 Politics 17 October 23:20
Armenia murdering children in Khojaly 30 years ago continues to do the same - Turkish Defense Ministry (PHOTO) Politics 17 October 22:58
Absence of diplomatic pressure on Armenia induces it to commit new crimes, says assistant to Azerbaijani president Politics 17 October 22:50
Former Prime Minister of Moldova sends letter to Azerbaijani president Politics 17 October 22:32
President of Friends of Azerbaijan sends letter to Azerbaijani president Politics 17 October 22:32
Armenia is ought to stop attacking civilians and withdraw its occupying forces from Azerbaijani lands - Turkic Council (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 October 22:04
Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan issues appeal to constitutional justice institutions of world countries Politics 17 October 22:02
Putin, Prince Al Saud discuss coordination within OPEC+ Russia 17 October 21:46
Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 1.62 mln Other News 17 October 20:50
Armenian S-125 anti-aircraft missile system disabled - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 17 October 19:50
Armenian BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket systems destroyed - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 17 October 19:48
Ganja is the heart of Azerbaijan. And, nobody will ever subdue staunch spirit of its residents! - First VP of Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 17 October 19:41
Azerbaijan determines to liberate its lands from occupation - Assistant to President Politics 17 October 18:45
Volume of oil production from ACG and Shah Deniz fields announced Oil&Gas 17 October 18:44
Gas production increases in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 17 October 18:44
State terrorism in Armenia and total war against civilian population of Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 October 18:36
Azerbaijan reveals volume of exported oil Oil&Gas 17 October 18:36
Armenia's attempts to use CSTO look doomed to failure – expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 October 18:35
Gold mining company AzerGold and Star Mining LLC sign contract Business 17 October 18:35
ACG accounts for largest volume of oil production in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 17 October 18:35
Azerbaijani army shows example of waging war in XXI century - Igor Korotchenko Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 October 18:34
Azerbaijan's Economy Minister discuss prospects of bilateral co-op with Polish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Business 17 October 18:34
Armenian armed forces' Tor-M2KM surface-to-air missile systems was destroyed - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Politics 17 October 18:28
Kazakhstan decreases import from Tajikistan amid COVID-19 Business 17 October 18:27
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market Finance 17 October 18:26
Attack on Ganja - sign of Armenia's weakness - Iranian political scientist Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 October 18:26
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 17 October 18:26
Azerbaijan reveals number of killed, wounded as result of Armenian attack on Ganja Politics 17 October 18:25
Azerbaijani FM informs int'l organizations' heads about Armenian attack on Ganja Politics 17 October 18:25
Iran's Esfahan Steel Company reveals its production data Business 17 October 18:25
EU deplores strikes on Azerbaijani Ganja resulting in civilian loss of life, serious injury Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 October 18:12
Kazakhstan's export to Kyrgyzstan down amid COVID-19 Business 17 October 18:03
Insidious Armenia treacherously takes revenge by killing civilians - Assistant to President of Azerbaijan Politics 17 October 17:55
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market Finance 17 October 17:36
Another armored vehicle of Armenian Armed Forces destroyed (VIDEO) Politics 17 October 17:36
Armenian Armed Forces shell house in Agjabadi district, one person wounded Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 October 17:35
Azerbaijan-Georgia overhead power line damaged due to Armenian missile attack on Ganja Economy 17 October 17:34
Top Azerbaijani officials arrive in Ganja (PHOTO) Politics 17 October 17:33
President Ilham Aliyev confers high military rank of Lieutenant General upon Hikmat Mirzayev Politics 17 October 17:32
We have created new reality, today, everyone must agree and come to terms with this reality, says Azerbaijani president Politics 17 October 17:13
It is impossible to send armed forces of another country to Azerbaijan without consent of Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 17 October 17:10
We are on victory march, demonstrating adherence to fundamental principles under these circumstances requires a lot of political will, says Azerbaijani president Politics 17 October 17:06
All news