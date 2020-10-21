Azerbaijan confirms 176 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 21

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 714 new COVID-19 cases, 176 patients have recovered and seven patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 46,593 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 40,448 of them have recovered, and 642 people have died. Currently, 5,503 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,072 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,250,736 tests have been conducted so far.