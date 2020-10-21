Ambassador of Mexico met with Executive Director of SOFAZ

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 21

Trend:

On October 20th, the Ambassador of Mexico Rodrigo Labardini met with the Executive Director of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Israfil Mammadov.

During the meeting, the Director spoke about the Fund's activity, its participation in relevant social-economic projects in the country, as well as cooperation ties with foreign partners. He underlined the economic dynamism of the country, its important geographical position and its foreign trade. He also highlighted the labour of the Embassy of Mexico in strengthening bilateral relations and praised the work done in increasing bilateral trade between the two countries.

Ambassador Labardini, in turn, provided data on Mexico-Azerbaijan bilateral trade, the current state of the Mexican economy, as well as comparative advantages of the country and indicators worldwide. In addition, he provided a brief overview of the Oil Reform in Mexico and the creation of the Mexican Petroleum Fund. Considering that Mexico and Azerbaijan have a natural link - oil – the diplomat expressed the importance of generating collaborative links between SOFAZ and the Mexican Fund and learning from SOFAZ's 20 years of experience.

During the meeting, it was highlighted the interest in promoting cooperation between SOFAZ and the respective Mexican entities.