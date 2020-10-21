Students of Baku Higher Oil School donate their scholarship allowances to Armed Forces Assistance Fund

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 21

Trend:

Students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) have donated their scholarship allowances to the Armed Forces Assistance Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan to provide moral support to the Azerbaijani Army fighting for the territorial integrity of our country.

Thus, student of the Information Security Department Eyyub Ismail, students of the Petroleum Engineering Department Gulistan Kerimova and Rahima Abbasova, master's student of the Information and Control in Technical Systems Department Pakiza Pashayeva donated to the Fund their scholarship allowances for this month.

It should be noted that students and graduates of Baku Higher Oil School are currently actively participating in the information war against the Armenian propaganda. Using social media platforms, they inform the international community about the realities of Azerbaijan. Students of the Information Security Department have shown particular efficiency in this direction.