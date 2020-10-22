Azerbaijan confirms 171 more COVID-19 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 22
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 825 new COVID-19 cases, 171 patients have recovered and six patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 47,418 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 40,619 of them have recovered, and 598 people have died. Currently, 6,151 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,457 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,260,193 tests have been conducted so far.
