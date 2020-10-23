Azerbaijan confirms 212 more COVID-19 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 803 new COVID-19 cases, 212 patients have recovered and eight patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
