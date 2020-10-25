Azerbaijan announces recent statistics on COVID-19 cases across country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

Trend:

Recent statistics of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan have been published, Trend reports with reference to koronavirus.info.

Most infection cases were registered in Baku (55.7 percent), followed by Absheron region - 14.6 percent, Aran zone - 10.4 percent, Ganja-Gazakh zone - 6.6 percent, Lankaran – 4 percent, Shaki-Zagatala zone - 2.7 percent, Guba-Khachmaz zone - 2.4 percent, Upper Shirvan - 1.5 percent, Upper Karabakh – 1 percent.

In Nakhchivan, the infection statistics is 0.08 percent.