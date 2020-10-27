Azerbaijan determines national gymnastics team for Euro cup in Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The composition of the Azerbaijani national rhythmic gymnastics team for the 36th European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics to be held in Kiev, Ukraine has been determined, Trend reports on Oct. 27 with reference to the European Gymnastics website.

A total of 27 federations will compete in this year’s event on Nov. 26-29.

Eleven athletes will represent Azerbaijan at the competition.

Azerbaijani gymnasts Narmin Bayramova, Leili Aghazade, Alina Gezalova and Ilona Zeynalova will perform in the "juniors" category in the individual program.

In the “seniors” category, Azerbaijan will be represented in the individual program by Zohra Aghamirova and Arzu Jalilova while in the group exercises by a team consisting of Laman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova and Darya Sorokina.

Some 27 senior gymnasts have now been confirmed.

The senior group competition will feature 9 groups: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bulgaria, Estonia, France, Israel, Italy, Turkey and host Ukraine. They will battle for all-around, team (together with junior individuals) and apparatus glory.

Some 75 gymnasts will start in the junior individual competition. They will perform their 4 routines in qualification for a chance to reach the apparatus finals.