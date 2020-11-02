Azerbaijan confirms 322 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 596 new COVID-19 cases, 322 patients have recovered and 13 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 57,040 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 44,479 of them have recovered, and 753 people have died. Currently, 11,808 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 5,081 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,368,620 tests have been conducted so far.