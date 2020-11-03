Azerbaijan confirms 551 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,242 new COVID-19 cases, 551 patients have recovered and 15 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 58,282 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 45,030 of them have recovered, and 768 people have died. Currently, 12,484 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,159 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,379,779 tests have been conducted so far.