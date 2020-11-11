Azerbaijani Interior Ministry appeals to public in connection with curfew
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11
Trend:
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan appealed to the population in connection with the curfew, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
"We ask citizens to take into account the distance to the destination and to complete the movement and return to their places of residence before the curfew, that is, before 21:00 (GMT+4). We also ask not to go outside or visit other public places during curfew without special permission and a document confirming identity, " the appeal says.
