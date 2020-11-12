Criminal case launched against Armenians calling for terror against Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 16:27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.12

Trend:

The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan has launched a criminal case towards Armenians calling for terror against Azerbaijan on some online resources, Trend reports on Nov.12 referring to the office’s press service.

As reported, the office has analyzed some facts in connection with open calls for terrorism on a number of online resources.

During the analysis, it was found that the citizen of Armenia, Chairman of the Center for Partnership for Democracy of the country, as well as the editor of the ‘Armenian Religions’ website Stepan Danielyan and the Armenian historian, publicist, director of the ‘Museum-Institute of the Armenian Genocide’ at the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia, a lecturer at Yerevan State University, Board Member of the Armenian Center for Regional and Political Studies ‘Prospectus’ Hayk Demoyan published on their own social network and other websites open calls to violate public security in the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan.

The citizens also called for creating panic among the Azerbaijani population, commit explosions that could lead to the death of people, damage to their health and property, to terrorism, accompanied by threats to commit such actions, including, distributed materials of similar content.

Due to these facts, the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev opened a criminal case under Art. 12.2, 214-2 (calls for terrorism) of the country’s Criminal Code. The investigation was entrusted to the Investigative Department of the General Prosecutor's Office.

At present, intensive investigative and operational activities are ongoing for the case.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.