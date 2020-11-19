Self-medication for coronavirus at home - dangerous trend - aide to Azerbaijani president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The fact that some people are trying to self-medicate for coronavirus is an extremely dangerous trend, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said at the briefing, Trend reports on Nov. 19.
“Ultimately, these patients with big complications go to the hospitals,” Hajiyev said.
