Azerbaijan reveals details on allowed activities during tightened quarantine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

Trend:

The special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan has been extended until 06:00 am on December 28, 2020, Trend reports.

The corresponding decision was signed by the country’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

According to the decision, the spheres, the activities of which are allowed on weekends from 00:00 (GMT+4) on November 21 to 06:00 on December 28 are as follows:

From 00:00 on 21 November to 06:00 on 23 November, from 00:00 on 28 November to 06:00 on 30 November, from 00:00 on 5 December to 06:00 on 7 December, from 00:00 December 12 to 06:00 on December 14, from 00:00 on December 19 to 06:00 on December 21 and from 00:00 on December 26 to 06:00 on December 28, the following areas are allowed to operate:

- law enforcement, judicial authorities, bodies in which military service and lawyers are provided;

- other state bodies (institutions) carrying out uninterrupted work;

- healthcare and social services institutions, disinfection services;

- utilities (water, electricity, gas, heating, communications and telecommunications, household waste), land reclamation and water management;

- enterprises that carry out uninterrupted operation, as well as enterprises for the production, supply, storage and wholesale of food products;

- pharmacies, grocery stores (excluding markets and fairs), gas stations;

- mass media;

- security services.