Most COVID-19 patients baselessly prescribed antimicrobial medicines - WHO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.23

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

More than 70 percent of people hospitalized due to infection with COVID-19 in the world are prescribed antimicrobial medicines unreasonably, Hande Harmanci, the head of the WHO office in Azerbaijan, told Trend on Nov.23.

According to Harmanci, the medicines should be prescribed only under certain health conditions of people infected with coronavirus, and not for everyone who has become infected.

She recommended doctors to be more responsible in this matter.

"Don’t take medicines without a doctor's recommendation, including antimicrobial medicines," added the official appealing to people who contracted the disease.