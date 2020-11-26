Buta Airways to Increase the Frequency of Flights Performed to Izmir

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

“Buta Airways” - the low-cost airline of Azerbaijan shall increase the frequency of special flights operated on the Baku-Izmir-Baku route.

Starting from December 10, the flights in this direction will be operated twice a week - on Thursdays and Sundays.

To recap, taking into account the restrictions imposed and rules introduced due to the epidemiological situation of the country, the Airline offers tickets only at two fares – “Standard” and “Super”.

The fare “Standard” (from 55 euros) allows carriage of checked baggage weighting no more than 10 kilograms, the sum of three dimensions of which does not exceed 158 cm. The fare “Super” (from 75 euros) allows carriage of baggage weighing no more than 23 kg, the sum of three dimensions of which does not exceed 158 cm, as well as additional baggage weighing no more than 10 kg with total dimensions not exceeding 118 cm.

Both fares include free seat selection and airport check-in options.

Only women's carry-on bags, men's briefcases, or laptop bags (the bag should be used only for its intended purpose) and baby food are allowed as carry-on luggage. Other types of carry-on luggage, including purchases made at Duty Free stores, are prohibited.

Tickets for the Baku-Izmir-Baku route are already available on the official website of “Buta Airways” (at “Super” and “Standard” fares) as well as at the official agencies of the Airline (only at the “Super” fare).

During the COVID-19 pandemic, these flights will be served via Terminal 1 of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport both for departures and arrivals.

Only passengers tested negative for coronavirus (COVID-19) in special laboratories accredited by the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABİB) will be allowed on the flights. Test results are valid for 48 hours from the receipt of the medical certificates.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and in connection with the epidemiological situation in the country, persons meeting and seeing off passengers are not allowed to enter the Terminal.

Buta Airways is the first low-cost airline in Azerbaijan, a structural unit of the “Azerbaijan Airlines” CJSC (“AZAL”). It was founded in December 2016. The first flight was performed on September 1st, 2017. The Airline’s fleet consists of modern Embraer aircrafts. The Airline is based in Baku, at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.