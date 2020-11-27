Baku Higher Oil School, Tallinn University of Technology sign cooperation agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

Trend:

Baku Higher Oil School and Tallinn University of Technology (Estonia) have signed a cooperation agreement.

The document was signed by Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov, Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs of Tallinn University of Technology Hendrik Voll and Dean of School of Information & Communication Technologies prof. Gert Jervan.

The agreement provides for conducting consultations on the development of research, educational and training programs for both universities, exchange of students and staff within the international programs Erasmus + and Horizon, participation in Summer/Winter schools, conducting consultations on the creation of a Cybersecurity Center based on the TalTech concept, cooperation in the field of Information Technology Research, etc.

The term of the agreement is 3 (three) years.