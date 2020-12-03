Baku Higher Oil School continues to successfully implement Dual Diploma MBA program of Geneva Business School (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

For the first time in Azerbaijan, Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS), in cooperation with the Geneva Business School (GBS), is implementing Dual Diploma MBA program in Oil & Gas Management.

Thanks to successful cooperation, the first graduates of the MBA program will receive diplomas from both universities.

Under the MBA Master's program, students, along with gaining specialized knowledge, acquire social and leadership skills, and learn to conduct strategic analysis and apply their knowledge in business.

Thus, within the MBA program in Oil and Gas Management, students study oil and gas trading, digital control, blockchain management, and other modern subjects.

The 120-credit program aims to help students improve their individual leadership skills by ensuring their active participation in the development and implementation of small team projects, as well as to instill in students the knowledge and skills they need to build successful careers in the Oil & Gas Industry.