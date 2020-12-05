Children's becoming victims of war crimes is unacceptable - UNICEF

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.5

Trend:

UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore, responding to a letter condemning the violation of children's rights and emphasizing the importance of protecting children during the recent 44-day war in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, sent by the representative office of the European Law Students Association (ELSA Azerbaijan), expressed gratitude to the youth for it, Trend reports.

In her letter, Fore stressed the unacceptability of children’s becoming victims of war crimes, and also harshly condemned the fact that civilian objects were targeted during the war.

She noted that during a war, sides must respect the inviolability of the civilian population, and not target civilian infrastructure.

ELSA is the largest organization of law students in Europe, uniting over 55,000 students and young lawyers from 43 countries. The aim of the organization is to expand the educational opportunities of law students and encourage their active participation in the development of society in Europe. ELSA representative office in Azerbaijan opened in 2020. ELSA Azerbaijan is currently one of the most active members of the organization.