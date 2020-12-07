Azerbaijani gymnasts win three medals in trampoline jumping competition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.7

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The results of the ‘Dutch Trampoline Open’ online trampoline jumping competition, which was held in the Netherlands on November 19-23, have been summed up, Trend reports on Dec.7 referring to the website of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

The best result in the competition in the age category of 13-14 years old was shown by Azerbaijani gymnast Magsud Makhsudov. In the individual trampoline competition, he took the first place with a score of 95.060 points.

Huseyn Abbasov, who performed in the same age category, took second place with a score of 94.450 points.

Seljan Makhsudova represented Azerbaijan in the adult age category. For her performance, she received 101.450 points, taking second place.

The first and third places were taken by gymnasts from Germany.