Public transport not to work in Azerbaijan on weekends due to special quarantine regime

Society 8 December 2020 15:30 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

Trend:

The special quarantine regime will be extended in Azerbaijan until 06:00 (GMT+4) January 31, 2021, Trend reports on Dec. 8 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The tough quarantine regime will be introduced in Azerbaijan from 00:00 December 14, 2020, through 00:00 January 18, 2021.

Public transport in Azerbaijan will not work on weekends.

