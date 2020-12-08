Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime till January 31, 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

Trend:

The special quarantine regime has been extended in Azerbaijan until January 31, 2021, Trend reports on Dec. 8 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Currently, there is another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which the world community is facing. More than 60 million cases of infection have already been registered in the world and more than 1 million people have died from the new type of coronavirus. The high threshold for infection with the virus at this stage of the pandemic has led to the re-introduction of tough quarantine measures in different countries.

The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said that given the high level of infection in Azerbaijan in recent months, a decision was made to introduce strict quarantine measures in the country to prevent the spread of the virus.

According to the relevant resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan:

- the period of the special quarantine regime in the country will be extended until 06:00 (GMT+4) January 31, 2021;

- the strict special quarantine regime will be introduced throughout the country from 00:00 (GMT+4) December 14, 2020, through 00:00 (GMT+4) January 18, 2021;

- activity and rendering of services in all spheres will be suspended throughout the country, except for the scope of work and services determined upon the relevant resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan Republic in connection with the tightening of the special quarantine regime from 00:00 (GMT+4) December 14, 2020, through 00:00 (GMT+4) January 18, 2021. All trade and catering facilities, including restaurants, cafes, and tea houses, are allowed to trade online or render delivery services to customers;

- entry/exit will be suspended (except for the movement of special vehicles, as well as trucks and vehicles of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action) on the territory of Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Shirvan cities, and Absheron region, as well as regional centers of Lankaran, Barda, Bilasuvar and Ismayilli (with the exception of villages and settlements) from 00:00 (GMT+4) December 14, 2020, through 00:00 (GMT+4) January 18, 2021;

- restrictions on movement will be introduced from 00:00 (GMT+4) December 14, 2020, through 00:00 (GMT+4) January 18, 2021, on the territory of Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Shirvan cities, and Absheron region, as well as in the regional centers of Lankaran, Masalli, Jalilabad, Sheki, Zagatala, Guba, Khachmaz, Yevlakh, Barda, Bilasuvar and Ismayilli (with the exception of villages and settlements).

Employees of the structures specified in the list determined by the Cabinet of Ministers can freely move in the specified territories on the basis of an official certificate while employees of other organizations and institutions after their employers enter the relevant information on www.icaze.e-gov.az website by using an electronic signature;

The information about the employees of the relevant state institutions and private legal entities, as well as members of some volunteer organizations, must be entered on www.icaze.e-gov.az from 10:00 (GMT+4) December 9, 2020.

All other people will be able to leave their place of residence or place of stay through the SMS-permission system, or have received permission from the Service of the Interior Ministry of the Republic of Azerbaijan - "102" Call Center from 00:00 (GMT+4) December 14, 2020, through 00:00 (GMT+4) January 18, 2021, on the territory of Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Shirvan cities, and Absheron region, as well as in Lankaran, Masalli, Jalilabad, Sheki, Zagatala, in the regional centers of Guba, Khachmaz, Yevlakh, Barda, Bilasuvar and Ismayilli (with the exception of villages and settlements).

The SMS permission system is applied in the following cases:

- when it is necessary to leave the place of residence in connection with the need to receive emergency medical care or planned treatment (permission is given for three hours within the district or city; in case of inter-district and intercity movement, the distance between the destination and the duration of the medical procedure is taken into account, the return time is determined upon a certificate issued by a doctor, which, if necessary, is submitted to police officers);

- when it is necessary to leave the place of residence to purchase food and other everyday goods, medicines (in grocery stores, supermarkets, markets, and pharmacies), the use of the state, banking, postal, and other services permitted during the period of tough special quarantine regime, as well as walking in the fresh air (a permit is given once a day for three hours; for people who left the place of residence and stay in connection with the need to use public services, the return time is determined upon a certificate issued by the relevant state agency).

It is necessary to obtain permission through the Call Center of the Interior Ministry – 102 to participate in the funeral of a close relative.

The movement of people who have tickets for an international or domestic flight is allowed on the basis of the tickets while people entering the country through the state border - on the basis of a stamp in the passport.

The restriction on passenger transportation in the Baku Metro will be extended until 06:00 (GMT+4) January 31, 2021.

The restriction on public transport on weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) across the country will be extended till 06:00 (GMT+4) January 31, 2021.

Taking into account the impact of the restriction on economic activity applied from 00:00 December 14, 2020, through 00:00 January 18, 2021, about 600,000 citizens registered during the previous tough quarantine regime will receive the lump-sum payment in the amount of 190 manat ($111). Moreover, it is planned to render assistance to entrepreneurs working in the affected spheres.

The use of medical masks during the period of the special quarantine regime in all indoor and outdoor areas throughout the country is considered mandatory.

The Operational Headquarters calls on everyone to support the measures being taken by the state, to strictly comply with quarantine requirements in the fight against the COVID-19 virus for the sake of own health and the health of their families to prevent the widespread of the virus.

Currently, it is necessary not to be in public places, unless there is a great need for this, to avoid close contact with other people, to maintain social distance in closed and open spaces, to use a medical mask and other protective equipment.

The Operational Headquarters also calls for strict adherence to the requirements of self-control, the implementation of the necessary therapeutic measures in case of the first signs of the disease.