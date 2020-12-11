SMS-permit system in Azerbaijan soon to be in force amid COVID lockdown

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.11

Trend:

The ‘System for Receiving and Monitoring SMS Permits’ has been activated in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

By a decree of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, from 00:00 (GMT+4) on December 14, 2020, to 00:00 on January 18, 2021, the current quarantine regime will be tightened.

During this period, in the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, Mingachevir, Shirvan and in the territory of Absheron region, as well as in Lankaran, Masalli, Jalilabad, Shaki, Zagatala, Guba, Khachmaz, Yevlakh, Barda, Bilasuvar and Ismayilli districts (excluding villages and towns), the restrictions for citizens to leave their house will be in force.

During the specified period, the system will function.

In line with the decree of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers dated December 8, 2020, the movement of persons working in organizations whose activities are permitted will be carried out on the basis of a certificate, as well as after the employer has entered data about them in the ‘icaze.e-gov.az’ portal.