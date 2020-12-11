Urgent allowances paid to Azerbaijani private clinics' medical workers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.11

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance paid urgent allowances to 2 medical workers, as well as premiums to 38 volunteers working in private clinics involved in the fight against COVID-19 infection in October 2020, Trend reports, citing the agency.

According to the relevant decree of the Cabinet of Ministers, the amount of the urgent salary increase for employees of private medical institutions involved in measures to combat COVID-19 infection is determined at three, four, and five times the monthly official salary.

Two medical workers of the institutions were paid an urgent allowance in the amount of 5,600 manat ($3,290) per the hours worked. Thirty-eight volunteers were paid premiums in the amount of 9,500 manat ($5,590) (with no wage deductions), subject to a monthly payment of 250 manat ($147).

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Dec.11)