Azerbaijan confirms 4,381 new COVID-19 cases, 3,658 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 4,381 new COVID-19 cases, 3,658 patients have recovered and 47 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 167,155 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 103,550 of them have recovered, and 1,840 people have died. Currently, 61,765 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 16,828 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,918,866 tests have been conducted so far.
