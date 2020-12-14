Azerbaijan confirms 3,112 new COVID-19 cases, 2,923 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 3,112 new COVID-19 cases, 2,923 patients have recovered and 44 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 178,986 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 114,841 of them have recovered, and 1,966 people have died. Currently, 62,179 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,045 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,963,348 tests have been conducted so far.