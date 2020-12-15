People of risk group in Azerbaijan first to be vaccinated against COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

Trend:

People at the high-risk group will be the first to be vaccinated against coronavirus in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Board of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), Ramin Bayramli said, Trend reports.

Bayramli said this at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Bayramli noted that the main persons at the risk group are healthcare workers, then people aged over 65.

According to the TABIB chairman, such experience is practiced in the world, which, more than likely, will be applied in Azerbaijan.