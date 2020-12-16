Azerbaijan approves rules for keeping records of mandatory health insurance funds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.16

Trend:

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has approved the procedure for keeping records of mandatory health insurance funds and submitting the reports, Trend reports.

The corresponding decree was signed by the Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

According to the decree, the financial sources of mandatory health insurance are insurance fees, including those paid from the state budget; incomes received as a result of the exercise of the subrogation right; incomes received as a result of managing spare funds for compulsory health insurance; co-financing amount.

Besides, the above sources are debt raised in accordance with the procedure established legislation; grants, donations and assistance provided under the Law of Azerbaijan ‘On grants’; receipts from fines, financial sanctions, and accrued interest for violation of the requirements of the law; other sources envisioned by the President of Azerbaijan, as well as other sources not prohibited by law.

Unused by the end of the year funds from the compulsory health insurance fund is channeled into insurance reserves, and these funds are used to finance the fund's expenses.

Funds received by the compulsory health insurance fund from other sources, with the exception of the co-financing amount, are transferred to the bank account of the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance and are used for appropriate purposes.

Accounting for mandatory health insurance funds, as well as income and expenses on these funds, are maintained by the Agency following Article 8.1-1 of the Azerbaijan Law ‘On accounting’.

The agency's report on the income and expenditures of the Mandatory Medical Insurance Fund for the period from January 1 to December 31 (inclusive), together with the audit opinion, is submitted to the President of Azerbaijan by June 30 next year.