Determination of COVID-19 origin will take time - WHO Office in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

The determination of the origin of the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection will take some time, Head of the WHO Office in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci said, Trend reports.

Harmanci made the remark at a briefing on the results of the WHO Assessment Mission on Reserves in the Healthcare Sector.

"This work has been carried out from the first day. I hope this will be clarified, but it will take time. Pandemics have always been and will be. The viruses that cause pandemics usually emerge from the spread of infection from animals to humans. We know this, but in any case, the issue of the origin of COVID-19 will be clarified," she said.