Azerbaijan to increase fines for not wearing face masks

Society 16 December 2020 13:31 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan to increase fines for not wearing face masks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The fines for not wearing a face mask will be increased in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Dec. 16.

This issue has been outlined in the amendment to the Code of Administrative Offenses, which will be brought up for discussion during a meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament on December 18.

In accordance with the amendment, individuals will be fined 100 manat ($58), officials - for 300 manat ($176), legal entities - 600 manat ($352) for violation of the requirements established by the relevant executive structure on the use of personal protective equipment during the anti-epidemic, sanitary-hygienic and quarantine regimes, as well as for non-suppression of violation of these requirements by officials and legal entities.

