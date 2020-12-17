Azerbaijan talks results of its athletes’ performances in Turkey at gymnastics championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The European Women's Artistic Gymnastics Championships kicked off in Turkey’s Mersin city on December 17, Trend reports.

The competitions are being held on December 17-20, 2020.

At the championship Azerbaijan is being represented by Marina Nekrasova and Samira Gahramanova in the senior category while Milana Minakovskaya in the junior category.

The qualifying competitions among gymnasts in the senior category were held on the first day of the championship.

The result of Marina Nekrasova's performance on the first day of the competition is as follows: vault - 13.700 points, exercise on a balance beam - 10.466 points.

The result of Samira Gahramanova's performance is as follows: vault - 12.300 points, exercise on a balance beam - 10.633 points, free style exercise - 11.700 points.

The Azerbaijani gymnastics failed to reach the finals of the competition.