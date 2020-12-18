Preparations for mapping Azerbaijan's Shusha city kick off

Society 18 December 2020 14:17 (UTC+04:00)
Preparations for mapping Azerbaijan's Shusha city kick off

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.18

Trend:

Topographic mapping of Azerbaijan’s territories is being carried out in the Karabakh region to implement construction and landscaping work, as well as new infrastructure projects, Trend reports on Dec.18.

According to Nazim Ismayilov, the head of the Geodesy and Mapping Enterprise under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, at the preliminary stage, work has begun in the city of Shusha.

“At present, a group of specialists is working on studying the geographic and geometric elements of the city and preparing a detailed topographic map," he said.

He also noted that for the implementation of infrastructure projects in all sectors of the economy in the Karabakh region and surrounding districts, first of all, it’s needed to prepare topographic maps of the area, and use the maps as the basis for conducting restoration work.

