Azerbaijan reports 3,962 new COVID-19 cases, 4,188 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 3,962 new COVID-19 cases, 4,188 patients have recovered and 45 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 195,422 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 131,252 of them have recovered, and 2,133 people have died. Currently, 62,037 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 15,305 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,031,308 tests have been conducted so far.