Baku Metro CJSC shares video of new 'November 8' station (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.22

By Samir Ali - Trend:

New video footage of the 'November 8' Baku Metro station have been distributed, Trend reports.

The video posted on social networks shows that construction work at the station has already been completed, turnstiles and escalators have been installed and tested. The station platform and tracks are also completely ready.

Spokesman of the Baku Metro CJSC Bakhtiyar Mammadov told Trend that the work on creating infrastructure at the station is nearing completion.