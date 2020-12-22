Azerbaijan abolishes law on conventional financial unit

Society 22 December 2020 14:19 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan abolishes law on conventional financial unit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan has abolished the law "On a conventional financial unit", Trend reports.

This issue was included in the agenda of a meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament held on Dec. 22.

After discussions, the issue of abolishing the law was put to a vote and adopted.

This law was in force for regulating the rules for calculating wages, state duties, lump-sum duties, fines, financial sanctions, and other payments made on the basis of the minimum monthly wage in Azerbaijan.

