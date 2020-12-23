Azerbaijan confirms 2,334 new COVID-19 cases, 4,461 recoveries

Society 23 December 2020 17:24 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan confirms 2,334 new COVID-19 cases, 4,461 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 2,334 new COVID-19 cases, 4,461 patients have recovered and 46 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 208,211 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 151,660 of them have recovered, and 2,340 people have died. Currently, 54,211 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 14,599 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,102,957 tests have been conducted so far.

