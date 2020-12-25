Azerbaijan reports 1,704 new COVID-19 cases, 4,359 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,704 new COVID-19 cases, 4,359 patients have recovered and 36 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 211,764 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 160,245 of them have recovered, and 2,416 people have died. Currently, 49,103 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 13,300 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,129,291 tests have been conducted so far.