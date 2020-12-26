Health Condition of Trend News Agency's Editor-in-Chief becomes stable, saturation of lungs increases

Society 26 December 2020 14:17 (UTC+04:00)
Health Condition of Trend News Agency's Editor-in-Chief becomes stable, saturation of lungs increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The health condition of Editor-in-Chief of Azerbaijan’s Trend News Agency Rufiz Hafizoglu has become stable, a doctor of the Yeni Clinic (New Clinic) in which Hafizoglu is being treated told Trend on Dec. 26.

According to the doctor, Hafizoglu's blood pressure and temperature are normal.

Saturation of lungs with oxygen reached 97 percent, of which 35 percent was got through artificial lung ventilation (ALV). This can be regarded as an improvement. However, in general, his condition continues to remain consistently severe. Intensive treatment continues.

Hafizoglu was infected with coronavirus a few days ago. He was hospitalized in severe condition and placed in the intensive care unit of the New Clinic in Baku.

