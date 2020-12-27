Azerbaijan confirms 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 4,471 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 4,471 patients have recovered and 45 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 214,711 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 168,971 of them have recovered, and 2,499 people have died. Currently, 43,241 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,764 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,153,562 tests have been conducted so far.