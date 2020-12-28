Every Azerbaijani family to have own doctor from next year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan will begin to apply mandatory health insurance from 2021, due to which the citizens will be able to use the services of a family doctor, Trend reports citing the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance.

According to the agency, a family doctor (district general practitioner, district pediatrician) is a doctor who provides primary health care services to the insured persons. Save of ambulance, citizens should, first of all, refer to the family doctor in case of health problems. After examination and treatment by a family doctor, in case of need for specialized medical care, a referral to a specialized doctor is issued.

The choice of a family doctor and the registration process at a state medical institution for first aid is carried out on the basis of the ‘Procedure for attaching insured persons to a state medical institution for first aid’, said the agency.

“To choose a family doctor, a citizen must apply to the nearest state medical institution in the place of residence that provides first aid (polyclinic, family health center, rural medical center), fill out an application form, presenting an identity card, as well as a registration document,” the agency noted. “After choosing a family doctor, the citizen is registered with a medical institution and is free to choose or change a family doctor, but cannot apply for registration at two or more medical institutions at the same time. He/she can, at his/her will, change the medical institution in which is registered, at least 1 calendar year after the registration.”

“In case of changing place of residence, it will be necessary to apply for registration at the medical facility at the new place of residence,” added the agency.