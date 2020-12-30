EU, WHO donate medical supplies to Azerbaijan to treat COVID-19 patients (UPDATE)

Society 30 December 2020 11:59 (UTC+04:00)

Details added: the first version posted on 11:09

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.30

Trend:

The European Union (EU) and the World Health Organization (WHO) handed over 52 patient monitors, 258 nasal oxygen cannula, 258 venturi masks, 123 pulse oximeters, and spare parts for medical equipment as well as 987,000 examination gloves to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Health, to help patients recover from severe illness due to COVID-19 and enable health-care workers to respond safely to the pandemic, Trend reports on Dec.30 referring to the EU.

The medical supplies were delivered by the WHO Country Office in Azerbaijan via financial support from the European Union within the Solidarity for Health Initiative project.

As earlier reported, on 27 March 2020, the EU announced the allocation of a large assistance package to help prevent, detect and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in six countries of Eastern Europe and the Caucasus, including Azerbaijan.

Previously, two medical shipments were delivered to Azerbaijan in July and September 2020 as part of the Solidarity for Health Initiative.

“These 3rd and 4th shipments of protective gear and medical equipment that we are handing over to Azerbaijan today is yet another example of partnership and teamwork among the EU, WHO and Azerbaijan to help to fight the pandemic”, stated Kestutis Jankauskas, Head of the Delegation of the European Union to the country.

On the same day, WHO donated 1 million medical masks to the Ministry of Health as a part of the campaign of the WHO’s Azerbaijani office to hand over 2.5 million medical masks to the local healthcare structures, government institutions working with vulnerable groups, and nongovernmental organizations. Earlier, within the campaign, 1 million masks were handed over to the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), 250,000 masks – to the Main Medical Directorate of the Ministry of Justice, 100,000 masks to the Social Services Agency, and others.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Armenian police forces detaining protesters gathered outside parliament building
Armenian police forces detaining protesters gathered outside parliament building
Armenian opposition demands Pashinyan's resignation before early elections
Armenian opposition demands Pashinyan's resignation before early elections
Pashinyan invites Armenian political forces to consultations on 2021 snap elections
Pashinyan invites Armenian political forces to consultations on 2021 snap elections
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijan's Innovation Agency talks classification, spheres of local start-up activities ICT 12:53
Amount of swap transactions between Azerbaijan's Central Bank and EBRD remains below limit Finance 12:52
Indian economy could be 'most resilient' in subregion in long term: UN Other News 12:47
Kazakhstan reports decrease in value of money transfers abroad Finance 12:23
Iran's NIGC clarifies reduction of gas exports to Iraq Oil&Gas 12:23
Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone tends to normalize - Russian FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:14
SOCAR Trading to purchase 2 million tons Turkmen oil Oil&Gas 12:12
Azerbaijan increases imports of vehicles, spares Transport 12:09
Volume of textile products manufactured in Uzbekistan for 11M2020 revealed Uzbekistan 12:04
Generation data of Iran's Ramin TPP announced Oil&Gas 12:02
Azerbaijani oil prices rise Finance 12:01
Turkmenistan's Turkmenhimiya to purchase ammonium nitrate via tender Tenders 12:00
Trend News Agency's editor-in-chief still in intensive care Society 12:00
Azerbaijani parliament opens last autumn session meeting Politics 11:41
Azerbaijan shares footage from liberated Almalyg village of Kalbajar district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:41
Auto loans issued by Georgian commercial banks up Finance 11:39
Britain first to approve AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Europe 11:35
Kazakhstan looks to ratify free trade agreement with Serbia to boost mutual trade Business 11:33
Turkmenistan's Turkmenbashi bank opens tender for consulting services Tenders 11:32
Uzbekistan to continue supporting NGOs Uzbekistan 11:31
Azerbaijan to establish embassy in Afghanistan Politics 11:20
New greenhouses to be built in Balkan region of Turkmenistan Business 11:19
Azerbaijan to exempt COVID-19 vaccine from VAT for two years Society 11:18
Implementation of wind farm project in Azerbaijan to save 220 million cubic meters of gas - Energy Minister (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 11:17
Issue of introducing tourist tax considered in Uzbekistan Tourism 11:10
EU, WHO donate medical supplies to Azerbaijan to treat COVID-19 patients Society 11:09
Kazakhstan decreases import of Uzbek-made products twofold Business 11:04
Kazakhstan's electric power distributing company opens tender for power lines construction Tenders 10:48
Uzbekistan eyes switching Uzavtosanoat to production of electric cars Transport 10:47
Azerbaijan's victory in Karabakh war to be studied by experts - Russian expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:44
Israeli auto-tech co Foresight prices $26m offering Israel 10:35
Norway extends flight ban from Britain to Jan. 2 over coronavirus variant Europe 10:34
Share of concluded transactions via e-procurement increases in Uzbekistan Business 10:32
Azerbaijan sees slowdown in maritime cargo movement Transport 10:31
Iranian currency rates for December 30 Finance 10:17
India: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates New Bhaupur-New Khurja section of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor Other News 10:16
Kazakhstan's Passenger Transportation JSC opens tender to buy fuel Tenders 10:06
Turkmenistan extends suspension of international flights Transport 10:06
FM meets with UN, EU, WB representatives in Azerbaijan (PHOTOS) Politics 10:06
Number of patients recovered from COVID-19 in Uzbekistan approaches 75,000 Uzbekistan 09:56
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 30 Finance 09:52
First stage of reconstruction of roads to Azerbaijani Tartar's liberated villages finished (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 09:52
Enagas to take part in electrolysis plant project Oil&Gas 09:52
Azerbaijani MoD instructs to improve provision of military units in liberated territories Politics 09:50
Snam enters into agreement for boosting green hydrogen mobility in Lombardy Oil&Gas 09:46
Auto prices to increase in Iran Transport 09:35
Oil up on hopes of recovery in demand, lower U.S. inventories Oil&Gas 09:27
Indonesia and LG Group sign $9.8 billion EV battery MOU Other News 09:26
Azerbaijan's SOCAR to install chargers for electric cars at petrol stations Oil&Gas 09:25
Azerbaijan submits report on use of terrorists by Armenia during war to int’l organizations Politics 09:00
More than 444,000 new COVID-19 cases registered worldwide - WHO World 08:58
Brazil reports highest daily COVID-19 death toll since October Other News 08:28
Georgia exports persimmons worth $ 6 million Georgia 07:55
Turkey reports 15,805 daily coronavirus cases Turkey 07:50
Rail transit from Sarakhs up by 35% Iran 07:47
726 coronavirus cases registered in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:36
Romania committed to expanding partnership with Kazakhstan to reach full potential - MFA Business 07:01
Chinese mainland reports 7 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases Other News 06:32
5.1-magnitude quake strikes Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture Other News 05:51
Expectations of Business Association of Georgia for next six months remain positive Business 05:01
Moscow reports 72 coronavirus deaths in past day, overall death toll at 11,136 Russia 03:20
U.S. State Department approves potential sale of 3,000 smart bombs to Saudi Arabia US 02:15
Latvian gov't plans holiday curfew, national emergency extension Other News 01:34
American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights World 00:41
FAO reveals objective of series of webinars with Turkmenistan Business 29 December 23:58
Georgian Parliament approves 2021 state budget Georgia 29 December 23:44
Competition dedicated to Innoweek-Innovation week finalized Society 29 December 22:56
1st shipment of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in Turkey on Monday Turkey 29 December 22:37
Bazargan Customs’ exports up by 31% Iran 29 December 22:00
Georgian Hualing FIZ sees significant increase in investments in industrial project Business 29 December 21:53
Kyrgyzstan’s acting PM, Russian ambassador debate bilateral cooperation Kyrgyzstan 29 December 21:46
UK records over 50,000 COVID cases overnight for first time Europe 29 December 21:37
Azerbaijan neutralizes explosive device put by Armenians in Zangilan district (PHOTO) Society 29 December 20:55
Azerbaijani, Russian PMs exchange views on prospects of mutually beneficial co-op Politics 29 December 20:44
Nagorno-Karabakh Law Office to be located in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city Society 29 December 20:22
Azerbaijani defense minister holds meeting with army commanders, deputies Politics 29 December 20:22
Georgia presents various scenarios for reducing debt and deficit Business 29 December 20:12
Georgian Qvevri Wine Cellar works on opening new cellar, cultivating vineyard Business 29 December 20:05
Ombudsman talks Armenians burning body of Azerbaijani soldier Politics 29 December 19:52
Grace period for investors in Georgian Adjara region to be extended Business 29 December 19:49
Wind farm project in Azerbaijan aims at reducing greenhouse gas emissions Oil&Gas 29 December 19:45
Co-op between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia enters new stage of development Oil&Gas 29 December 19:41
Georgia's budget suffers losses in tax revenues due to COVID-19 Finance 29 December 19:28
VTB Bank supports wheat export from US to Georgia Business 29 December 19:21
Georgian Inn Group begins to implement new project in Kutaisi Construction 29 December 19:14
Azerbaijan continues mine clearing operations on liberated lands, with Turkey's help (VIDEO) Politics 29 December 19:04
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on December 30 Oil&Gas 29 December 18:35
Azerbaijan to render financial assistance to entrepreneurs affected by COVID-19 Finance 29 December 18:34
Bahar Azadi gold coin price starts to fall Finance 29 December 18:30
New wind farm project in Azerbaijan to help save gas Oil&Gas 29 December 18:19
11M2020 export volume, revenues from Azerbaijan's tomatoes grows Business 29 December 18:18
Azerbaijan raises exports of tea in 11M2020 Business 29 December 18:18
Electricity tariffs to be increased in 2021 in Georgia Oil&Gas 29 December 18:15
Final shipment of Russian-made car sets of passenger wagons sent to Kazakhstan Transport 29 December 18:14
Russian TATNEFT agrees to support dev't of mechanical engineering in Kazakhstan Business 29 December 18:08
COVID-19 pandemic has little effect on Kazakhstan's 2020 grain harvest - Agriculture Ministry Kazakhstan 29 December 17:55
Azerbaijan reports 4,209 new COVID-19 recoveries Society 29 December 17:54
Airport in Uzbekistan announces tender for insurance services Tenders 29 December 17:53
FAO allocates agriculture grants to Georgia Business 29 December 17:51
Uzbek-Korean JV extends tender for construction of modular low-pressure compressor unit Tenders 29 December 17:41
All news