Azerbaijani soldiers returned from Armenian captivity discharged home
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30
By Samir Ali - Trend:
Azerbaijani soldiers Amin Musayev and Bayram Kerimov, who returned from Armenian captivity, were discharged from the clinic in which they were treated, members of Musayev's family told Trend on Dec. 30.
Musayev phoned his family members, saying that he had been discharged. Family members went to meet him.
