AzTV presents: “I am proud that I am an Azerbaijani” documentary to air today at 20:45 (VIDEO)

Today, on December 31 – the Solidarity Day of the World Azerbaijanis, Azerbaijan Television will broadcast the film in which you can see how important the philosophy of the solidarity of the Azerbaijanis was in the victory of the Azerbaijani people in the 44-day war, Trend reports.

In the documentary “I am proud that I am an Azerbaijani”, the history of the creation of the Solidarity Day of the World Azerbaijanis is presented from the point of view of the main hero who is a symbolic representative of the modern generation.

Throughout the film, the main hero travels to the period when this holiday was first established, explores the history of the Azerbaijani diaspora movement in Soviet Azerbaijan till 1989 and talks about the Border Movement which began in Nakhchivan in the same year, how after national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev came to power, the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic declared December 31 the Solidarity Day of the World Azerbaijanis. The main character talks about the first Congress of the World Azerbaijanis and Heydar Aliyev’s speech during the Congress.

It is noteworthy that the historical chronicles taken during Nakhchivan Border Movement and which have never aired before, are in the documentary. The scriptwriter of the film is Ilgar Fahmi, director – Ramil Aghasiyev, presenter – Ziya Agha, cameramen – Tariyel Hajiade, Fahir Samadoghlu, video editor – Rasim Ramazanov, assistant – Mirza Aliyev.