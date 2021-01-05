Azerbaijan publishes latest COVID-19 infection statistics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

The largest number of COVID-infected people in Azerbaijan is in Baku city - 52 percent., Trend reports on Jan. 5.

The Aran zone districts rank second (13.4 percent), the Absheron region (12.9 percent) ranks third, the Ganja-Gazakh zone (8.2 percent) rank fourth followed by the Guba-Khachmaz (3 percent), Lankaran (2.9 percent), Shaki-Zagatala zone (3.1 percent), the Nagorno-Karabakh region (1.4 percent), the Mountain Shirvan zone (2.5 percent).

In accordance with the latest statistics, 0.04 percent of cases of infection were registered in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Most cases of infection are observed in the Binagadi, Khatai, and Yasamal districts of Baku city.

The number of cases of coronavirus infection in Binagadi district is 15 percent, in Khatai district – 13.1 percent, in Yasamal district - 12.2 percent, in Sabunchu district - 10.7 percent, in Nasimi and Narimanov districts - 7.9 percent each, in Nizami district – 7 percent, in Garadagh district - 5.4 percent, in Khazar district - 6.8 percent, in Sabail district – 5 percent. The least number of infections is in the Pirallahi settlement.

Some 21 percent among those infected with coronavirus in the country account for those aged 50-59, 18 percent – aged 30-39, 5 percent - under 9 years old, and 2 percent - people older 80.

Among those infected, 54 percent are women, 46 percent are men.