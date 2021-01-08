Azerbaijan confirms 1,879 more COVID-19 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 532 new COVID-19 cases, 1,879 patients have recovered and 24 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 223,417 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 205,406 of them have recovered, and 2,869 people have died. Currently, 15,142 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,383 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,250,291 tests have been conducted so far.
