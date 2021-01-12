New footage from Azerbaijan's liberated Gubadly district (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan Jan. 12
Trend:
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has shared new video footage from Gubadly district, liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports citing the ministry.
The footage:
