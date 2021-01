BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan has announced the number of the country’s population for the first 11 months of 2020, Trend reports referring to the committee.

As reported, the country’s population for the mentioned period amounted to 10,123,400 people, which is 0.6 percent more than in the same period of 2019.