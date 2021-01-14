Azerbaijan confirms 1,159 more COVID-19 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 380 new COVID-19 cases, 1,159 patients have recovered and 14 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 226,200 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 213,279 of them have recovered, and 2,971 people have died. Currently, 9,950 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,653 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,295,612 tests have been conducted so far.
