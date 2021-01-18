Vaccination from COVID-19 in Azerbaijan being carried out voluntarily

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.18

By Jeyhun Alakbarov – Trend:

Vaccination against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan is carried out on a voluntary basis, Trend reports on Jan.18.

The vaccination strategy is based on the principles of:

- safety (protecting public health and choosing an effective, high-quality and safe vaccine in the fight against COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus);

- transparency (financing of the vaccination process through the state budget, the Coronavirus Response Fund, other sources) and the public awareness about the process;

- phasing;

- fairness (vaccination for each person with a priority for risk groups, regardless of his income, place of residence and other characteristics);

- responsibility (due to the fact that the activities of all stakeholders involved in vaccination have a direct impact on public health and affect public confidence, the vaccination program must be carried out responsibly and in a timely manner);

- establishment of constructive cooperation at the international level with all parties interested in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.