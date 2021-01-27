Azerbaijan confirms 601 more COVID-19 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 226 new COVID-19 cases, 601 patients have recovered and five patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 229,584 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 221,717 of them have recovered, and 3,105 people have died. Currently, 4,762 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,458 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,380,074 tests have been conducted so far.
Latest
Azerbaijan liberated its lands from occupation and new opportunities opened up - assistant to president
Armenians built several villas for themselves in Shusha. One of villas belongs to leader of junta, another - to wealthy, corrupt official - President Aliyev
I said that our victory would be incomplete without Shusha, at that time, during war, I could not say more - President Aliyev
They say that Shusha was allegedly handed over just like that, without a fight, that Armenians left Shusha of their own free will. This is a blatant lie - President Aliyev
At that time, minister of defense of Azerbaijan was offshoot of PFPA-Musavat tandem, one of their henchmen. He was first to sell Shusha - President Aliyev
If Armenians considered Shusha their own, then why didn’t they create anything there in 28 years? - President of Azerbaijan
Shusha was able to preserve spirit of Azerbaijan despite attempts to Armenianize it - President Aliyev
President Aliyev receives in video format Aydin Karimov on his appointment as Special Representative of President in Shusha district (PHOTO)
Reconstruction of houses damaged as result of Armenian's aggression begins - Trend TV's reports from Barda and Tartar