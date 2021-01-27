Azerbaijan confirms 601 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 226 new COVID-19 cases, 601 patients have recovered and five patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 229,584 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 221,717 of them have recovered, and 3,105 people have died. Currently, 4,762 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,458 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,380,074 tests have been conducted so far.